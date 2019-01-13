× Brian Noonan Show | 1.13.19 | The Latin-Owned Brewery that Dumped Trump

Brian speaks with Jason Polevoi, Nick Jenkins, and Teddy Wachholz, the filmmakers behind the documentary, “F*** Your Hair: The Latin-Owned Brewery that Dumped Trump”. They speak with Brian about the remarkable story of a small Chicago-based brewery, 5 Rabbit Cerveceria, and their choice to stop selling beer to the Trump Tower after his ugly remarks regarding Mexican Immigrants. You can purchase tickets to see their film HERE.