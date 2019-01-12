× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/12/19: Robert Channick, Andrew Jacobs, Alex Sammon

Amy Guth is joined by Chicago Tribune’s Robert Channick to discuss the legacy of Sears and how it might live on, if the company itself does not. Andrew Jacobs from the New York Times explains how Coca Cola has been working closely, maybe too closely, with the Chinese government. Later, Alex Sammon from the New Republic breaks down what has happened in Elwood, IL since it became a major shipping hub for companies like Amazon and Wal-Mart.