× The source behind the mysterious ‘sonic attacks’ on U.S. diplomats in Cuba revealed

The Matt Bubala Show has covered this story since it was first reported on in 2017. Several diplomats in Havana reported they had gotten sick and had confusing flu-like symptoms. We chatted with medical sociologist Robert Bartholomew about his theory on the subject: mass hysteria. Bartholomew says that mass hysteria is a psychogenic illness that begins with the mind instead of the body. This past week, Vanity Fair writer Jack Hitt released an in-depth piece discussing the real story behind this Embassy attack. Hitt’s theory also supports mass hysteria. “If you believe you are sick, your body will also get sick,” Hitt says. At 4:30 a.m., Bartholomew also joins the conversation to talk about his thoughts on his theory behind supported, the impact of social media on these panic attacks and upcoming projects.