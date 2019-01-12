× Startup Showcase: Jubel & Blendtopia

Last week on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun kicked-off the show by being joined in-studio with newest member of the Technori Crew, Davis Marklin. Listen as Scottt and Davis discuss whether or not there is a correlation with being successful and having a college education. Let us know what you think in the comments below!

In the latter half of the show Scott then talks with Co-founder and CEO of Jubel, Jose Pablo Toscano. Jubel is a fully automated, easy to use, Do-It-Yourself Trip Planner that allows you to craft your next ideal travel experience. Next on the show Scott is joined with founder of Blendtopia, Tiffany Taylor. Blendtopia brings you the highest quality, most nutritionally-rich products that not only taste amazing but also work wonders for your body. Nutrition + convenience is what they’re all about and their hope is that they can make life just a little bit easier and healthier for you. To invest in Jubel click here and to invest in Blendtopia click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.