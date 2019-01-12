× Space and beyond: Researchers find mysterious signals from distant galaxy

Shirharsh Tendulkar is a researcher from McGill University in Canada that is studying mysterious radio signals in space. He joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss radio light and the possibility if there there are other forms of life. BBC recently reported that these signals were picked up by a telescope but the origin of these radio blasts is unknown. We know it came from 1.5 billion light years away and it travels at the speed of light, Tendulkar says. “The exact distance is unknown but it may take a few billion years to come to us.” Tune in to find out what is so special about these repeating radio bursts.