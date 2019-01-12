× OTL #639: The Outside the Loop 2019 Podcasting Summit

Mike Stephen hosts the annual Outside the Loop Chicago Podcasting Summit to talk about all things new and exciting in the world of local audio storytelling. Joining him for this summit are podcasters Robin Amer of The City, Laura Austin of Always Andersonville, and Shannon Cason of Homemade Stories and The Trouble. Special thanks to Flora for powering this week’s local music.

