Matt Bubala Full Show 1-12-2019

This week the crew is back for a jam-packed show! At 1:30 a.m., we chat with researcher Shirharsh Tendulkar at the McGill Space Institute about signals from deep space. At 2 a.m., journalist Kim Bellware joins us to talk about local issues. At 4 a.m., author Jack Hill joins us to talk about mass hysteria on sonic attacks in Cuba. Following up on that conversation, medical sociologist Robert Bartholomew joins the show to give his thoughts on his original theory finally being supported. Throughout the show, we talk about comfort foods, pizza joints, impacts of the government shutdown on National Parks and more!