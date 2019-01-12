× Illinois State Trooper killed in accident on I-294 near Northbrook

The Illinois State Police released the following statement:

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz regretfully announces the line of duty death of ISP District 15 (Downers Grove) Trooper Christopher Lambert.

This afternoon, January 12, 2019, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Trooper Christopher Lambert #6527, was on scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash, in the left lane on I-294 near Willow Road. While handling that crash another vehicle in traffic failed to stop and struck Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car. Trooper Lambert sustained serious injuries as a result the crash and was given CPR by an off duty nurse, before being transported to Glenbrook Hospital. At approximately 7:24 p.m., Trooper Lambert succumbed to his injuries.

“Trooper Lambert was a great trooper and was respected by those within and from outside the ISP, this is a tremendous loss which could have been prevented and should have never happened,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “Trooper Lambert deliberately placed his vehicle in a position to protect the lives of the victims of the previous crash, and took on the danger himself. He will be remembered for his dedication to the Illinois State Police and for giving the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the citizens of Illinois.”

Trooper Lambert was a five year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 15 in Downers Grove and was assigned to the Criminal Patrol Team. Trooper Lambert was also a prior member of the United States Army.

Additional information will be released once it becomes available. Trooper Lambert’s visitation and funeral arrangements are pending.

The Illinois Tollway released the following statement:

Illinois Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman and all Tollway employees offer their sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, colleagues and friends of Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert.

Trooper Lambert died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) near Northbrook.

The Tollway honors the service and dedication of Trooper Lambert, who was a member of Illinois State Police District 15, which patrols and protects drivers and workers on the Tollway system.