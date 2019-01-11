× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/11/19: A Non-For-Profit Drug Company, 2019 Hiring, & Governor Pritzker’s D.C.E.O

The prescription drug industry is a massive money maker, but that’s one of the reasons why prescriptions have become so expensive for consumers. Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis learned about how Advocate Aurora Health is creating a non-for-profit drug company to help keep those costs down for consumers. Tom Gimbel jumped on the program to explain how the hiring outlook looks for 2019, Erin Guthrie is introducing herself as the new Director of The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) under Governor-elect Pritzker, and Twilight Greenaway is sharing the justification of Costco getting into the chicken production business.