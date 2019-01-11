× What does the partial government shutdown mean for the economy? Susie Sunshine sheds some light on what lies ahead.

The partial government shutdown has now hit its 21st day, tying for the longest in American history. While President Trump holds on to demands for his border wall, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are going without pay. Susan Schmidt, head of US Equities at Aviva Investors joins Roe & Anna to discuss how this shutdown can impact negatively on the economy if no deal is reached soon.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!