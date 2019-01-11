Whether you’re looking for adventure or in the market for some handmade items, there are activities for you this weekend. But there will also likely be traffic delays. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid those delays. Oh, and the fish in our lobby have moved.
Video: Weekend Warning – with fish
-
Video: It’s a Wonderful Weekend Warning
-
Video: The first Weekend Warning of the new year
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Christmas Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Stay indoors edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with snow
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with pictures
-
Video: Weekend Warning from The First Röel
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with a brief nap
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Halloween Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with dramatic music
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Bring a jacket
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Marathon Weekend edition