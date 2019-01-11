× Vic Salerno joins Roe and Anna to analyze this weekend’s NFL playoff picks!

Underdogs have done quite well in NFL playoff games lately. The Colts won with an upset on the road, the Cowboys barely survived against the Seahawks, the Chargers invented a new defense to stop the Ravens and the Eagles shocked the Bears with help from a botched field-goal attempt. Vic Salerno, Director of Sportsbook Operations for BetChicago.com joins Roe & Anna to analyze this week’s playoff picks.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!