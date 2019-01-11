× TSA Is One Of The Biggest Casualties of The Government Shutdown

The government shutdown is about to reach a new record, if a deal isn’t made in the White House and workers are upset after not having paid work for the last 21 days. Steve Grzanich checked in with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) to see how the airline industry is being impacted and realized that TSA is one of the biggest areas of concern, also the under the radar airline Sun Country expanding just a bit, and paying homage to Southwest Airlines founder Herb Kelleher.