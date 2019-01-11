× Top Five@5 (01/11/19): President Trump continue to defend the partial government shutdown, the Chicago candidates for Mayor square-off in a televised forum, Cody Parkey pleads his case on the ‘Today Show’, and more…

Top Five@5 for Friday, January 11th, 2019:

As the partial government shutdown comes close to becoming the longest in U.S. history, President Trump is continuing to call for Congress to vote for wall funding. The thirteen candidates for Chicago mayor spar in a forum on WGN-TV. Jimmy Kimmel makes a parody commercial for the U.S. Coast Guard that reflects the partial government shutdown. Cody Parkey goes on NBC’s Today Show to talk about his botched field goal attempt that ended the Bears playoff run, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!