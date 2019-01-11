× Theater Thursday – “The Lightning Thief” star Jorrel Javier

Jorrel Javier joins Patti on the line to talk about the Chicago production of the award-winning musical “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”. An adaptation of the bestselling book, the musical tells the story of Poseidon’s son Percy and his quest to reclaim Zeus’ missing lighting bolt. By his side is Grover (Jorell), a satyr who serves as both protector and Percy’s best friend.

Jorrel also discusses his TED talk on growing up in a traditional household and defying gender roles. You can watch the full talk here.