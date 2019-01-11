× The Opening Bell 1/11/19: Smooth Sailing As We Kick Off 2019

The markets were in a good position after a trend of green this week and Steve Grzanich saw that was a great way to start off the first full week of the 2019, and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) how this could be the beginning of something good but as usual, there are some areas to keep in the back of the mind like the Federal Reserve adjusting to the markets. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) then looked at the government shutdown and is reminding listeners that TSA employees are government workers, and that is one of the biggest areas of concerns if they end up walking out on the job.