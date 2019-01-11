× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.11.19: Jayme Closs found, Cody Parkey on national TV, Bright Side, the weekend!

The John Williams Show checks in with WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow for his insight into the finding of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl from Wisconsin, who had been missing since October. Then, listeners call in with their ominous door knock stories. John and the crew moves on to commiserate over Bears Placekicker Cody Parkey and his appearance on the “Today” Show. Then, a listener shares a strange coincidence regarding President Trump’s campaign message. You hear that here. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta give you the “Fun Stuff To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life.