The Emperor is Darth Vader’s Father?

RFR is back for 2019 with an all-new show as we look forward to what should be an epic year for STAR WARS. After getting caught up with special guest Cris Macht (THE FORCE AMONG US), we take a deep dive into some amazing Darth Vader content released during the holiday season. We review Marvel Comics DARTH VADER #25 and debate what some believe to be confirmation of the identity of Anakin Skywalker’s father. And, we take a look at VADER: SHARDS OF THE PAST, a new fan film that takes the medium to the next level. Plus, Cris gives us updates on his current projects, along with a review of Columbia’s Empire Strikes Back Crew Parka, we offer some tips for those visiting Chicago in April for Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars Christmas gifts, Listener Voice Mail, and we pay tribute to a “Real Fan of the Saga”.