Leah Caplanis, CEO of SOCIAL Sparkling Wine, joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about taking advantage of the opportunity given to you in life. Leah believes that if you come up with an idea, then no one is more suitable to see it through than you are. And we agree. You came up with the idea after all, didn’t you?

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

