Steve Cochran Full Show 01.11.18: The String Cheese Diet

It is so difficult to open string cheese. Cochran likes to cut the top off as close to the cheese as possible. Drake Caggiula joined us for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Dave Eanet and Mary Van De Velde talk about climbing stairs and Dean Richards checks in from NYC. We kicked finished the Friday show with some real blues music!