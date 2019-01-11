× Managing Editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben: What to watch on TV this weekend Jan 11-13

Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the latest in TV news. They talk about Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method,’ Fox’s ‘The Passage,’ what’s going on with Pamela Adlon’s ‘Better Things,’ what to expect from ‘True Detective’ season 3, Chevy Chase’s new Netflix movie ‘The Last Laugh,’ and more.

