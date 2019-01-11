Live Music Friday (01/11/19): Great Moments In Vinyl

Posted 7:35 PM, January 11, 2019, by

L-R: Billy Shaffer (drums), Richard Roeper, Lindsay Cochran (bass/storytelling), Bill Grady (lead/"Hendrix"), and Brian Noonan | Great Moments in Vinyl (Photo: JCarlin)

This weeks for ‘Live Music Friday’, Great Moments In Vinyl drops by to promote Tribute to The Beatles with Strings! You can them live this Sunday, January 20th at City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph. Doors open at 11am, music begins at noon.

