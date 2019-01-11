× See travel guru Rick Steves at the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show

He’s a traveling man. Bill and Wendy speak to travel writer and TV host Rick Steves. They talk about his European tours, why Iceland is one of the hottest travel destinations, smart European travel, the most overrated and underrated travel destinations in Europe, and more.

You can see Rick at The Chicago Travel and Adventure Show on January 12-13 at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. For more information on the show, click on this link.

