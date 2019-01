× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Drake Caggiula

Drake Caggiula joins the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. He said other than Chicago, Dallas is one of his favorite cities to play in. He also said that after the initial pain of loosing teeth, the body adjusts and then it doesn’t hurt that bad. Drake said Coach Colliton has a great demeanor in the locker room.