× A new pizza restaurant and art gallery is bringing a positive surge of energy to Chatham

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with artist Brandon Breaux and entrepreneur Alex Tadros of Chi Pizza Pie and The Invisible Space. Brandon and Alex talk about where the idea for the pizza place and gallery comes from, why they decided to open the space in Chatham, the importance of restaurants and a community space to the neighborhood, how the restaurant features an employee profit sharing program as well as donating proceeds monthly to non-profits doing good by people in the local neighborhoods, the biggest challenges they have faced so far and the way the community has reacted to their opening.