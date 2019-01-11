× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.11.19: Rick Steves joined us

Missing Wisconsin 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been found alive, nearly 3 months after disappearing. Steve Bertrand gives us an update on the investigation. Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey went on NBC’s “Today” show on Friday morning to talk about his infamous 43-yard field-goal attempt. Bill and Wendy discuss why he went on the show and what’s next for Parkey. Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben talks about what’s new on TV. And travel expert Rick Steves joins the show to talk about his appearance at the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show!

