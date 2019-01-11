× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.11.19: Achoo! The Mystery Sneeze

Who dealt the mystery sneeze? That’s what Bill and Wendy try to figure it out on today’s edition of the bonus hour. They also talk about Michael J. Fox new tattoo, tattoo culture, airplane etiquette, R. Kelly, and more. Bill also tells us about a weird old TV show that features a wall building con artist named Trump.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.