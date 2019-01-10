× Vote her In…Getting Women in positions of political Leadership; “Too Hot To Handel: The Jazz Gospel Messiah” at the Auditorium Theater over MLK weekend; “The Lightening Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” –meet the writer of the Hit Musical!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to discuss the need to increase the role and success of women in politics and government. Rebecca Sives, the author of “Vote Her In” and “Every Day is Election Day,” presents the game plan for giving women a larger voice in government. Then the incredible musical experience “Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz Gospel Messiah” presents its annual concert with full orchestra and chorus at the Auditorium Theatre over MLK weekend….two of the star soloists Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon share the history of the event and talk about the experience of being a part of this incredible performance. Then, the author of the book of “The Lightening Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” Joe Tracz talks about how the popular books and movies led to the creation of this new hot musical fresh from New York and beginning it’s national tour in Chicago. Many of the original cast members stay with the tour and this show has the buzz of the theater community but only at the Oriental Theater thru January 13th so one you won’t want to miss. Tune in and enjoy!