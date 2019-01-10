× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 29 | Yelling at your kids: why it doesn’t work and what you can do instead

It’s time for school, but the kids aren’t ready. You yell, “Get in the car!” Nothing happens. You yell again. And again. And again. Sound familiar? Want it to change? uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to Dr. Alan Kazdin, Sterling Professor of Psychology and Child Psychiatry at Yale, about the negative effects of yelling and how to get what you want without raising your voice.

