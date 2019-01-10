× Top Five@5 (01/10/19): Toni Preckwinkle under fire for her campaing ad, President Trump says he did not have a temper tantrum, Lady Gaga parts ways with R. Kelly, Vic Fangio starts his head coaching career with the Denver Broncos, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 10th, 2019:

Cook County Board President and candidate for mayor of Chicago Toni Preckwinkle is under fire for a campaign ad that claims she played a major role in exposing the police shooting of Laquan McDonald. President Trump says he did not have a temper tantrum Wednesday during a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer. Lady Gaga distances herself from singer R. Kelly after the documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ aired on Lifetime. Jimmy Kimmel mocks President Trump’s attempt to get border wall funding, and more!

