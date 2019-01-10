Top Five@5 (01/10/19): Toni Preckwinkle under fire for her campaing ad, President Trump says he did not have a temper tantrum, Lady Gaga parts ways with R. Kelly, Vic Fangio starts his head coaching career with the Denver Broncos, and more…
MOVE PHOTO SATURDAY AUG. 26, 2017 FOR STORY BY SARA BURNETT - FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference in Chicago. When she cast the deciding vote to impose a penny-per-ounce soda tax, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said it would generate enough money to balance the county's budget while making people in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs healthier. There are signs angry residents could hold it against Preckwinkle and other pro-tax commissioners seeking re-election next year. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 10th, 2019:
Cook County Board President and candidate for mayor of Chicago Toni Preckwinkle is under fire for a campaign ad that claims she played a major role in exposing the police shooting of Laquan McDonald. President Trump says he did not have a temper tantrum Wednesday during a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer. Lady Gaga distances herself from singer R. Kelly after the documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ aired on Lifetime. Jimmy Kimmel mocks President Trump’s attempt to get border wall funding, and more!