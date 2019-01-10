× The Wintrust Business Lunch 1/20/18: Streaming TV Switchups, Chicago Opportunity Zones, & The Travel and Adventure Show

Whichever way you stream your shows, with Amazon Fire Sticks, digital Rabbit Ears and smart TV’s are all throwing a curve for the traditional TV providers, but Steve Bertrand and Ben Fox Rubin found themselves in a very round about situation where he is a cord cutter, but still using an antenna to watch certain TV events. Brett Theodos looking at the real estate spotlight on opportunity zones here in Chicago, Stefanie O’Connell explained why there are six things that we shouldn’t question about spending money, while Beth Mosher and Rick Steves previewed the 2019 Travel and Adventure Show this weekend.