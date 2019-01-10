× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.9.19 | “Perfect Pain” author Parham Parataran, comedian Di Billick

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Author Parham Parataran joins Patti in-studio to talk about his book, “Perfect Pain”, and his journey from hitting one of the lowest points of his life to finding his most authentic self.

“Perfect Pain” is available now in paperback and e-book.

Comedian Di Billick from The Cupid Players previews their uproarious Chicago Sketchfest show and her ability to turn pain and music into stellar comedy.

You can catch Di with The Cupid Players and Trifecta throughout Sketchfest , tickets are available now.