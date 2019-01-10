The Opening Bell 1/10/19: Marketing Trends Coming To 2019
Many people have speculated the changes that would come to the world as we inch closer to 2020, but who is thinking about the way banking will change? Steve Grzanich sorted through the technological and personal relationship balancing act with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Rod Murray (Chicago Market President at Associated Bank). The focus then shifted to the constantly shifting realm of marketing after Steve experienced a guerrilla marketing experience from Amazon first hand, and Nicole Ertas (Founder and President of Free Range Brands) explained how this style of marketing will only continue to grow.