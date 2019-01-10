× The Mincing Rascals 01.10.19: The government shutdown, President Trump declares, Cody Parkey

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio. They begin this week’s episode by discussing that which has been top of mind for the last couple of weeks: the shutdown and funding the wall. Then, the group questions President Trump’s well-written “humanitarian crisis” address from Tuesday, and Chuck and Nancy’s bizarre follow-up. Plus, the Rascals debate Cody Parkey’s presence on the Bears after his missed – or blocked – field goal. Finally, the Rascals talk moving violations.

Steve recommends watching “About Time.”

John recommends watching “Roma” on Netflix.

Patti recommends reading Perfect Pain by Parham Parastaran.