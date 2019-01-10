× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.10.19: Mark Bazer, yelling at your kids, Geico, Chance the Rapper

John Williams revisits the topic of traffic laws and moving violations from yesterday’s show, but with a new voice on the subject: Mark Bazer. And Mark tells you why you should tune in to WTTW tonight at 10, and catch him on the new season of “The Interview Show.” Plus, “uh-PARENT-ly” Hosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner explain what they learned about yelling as a form of discipline for children, and that notion gets debated on this show. John then expresses his enjoyment of the humorous Geico commercials over the years. Finally, John and company dissect what Chance the Rapper meant by his comments on R. Kelly.