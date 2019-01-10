× The Chicago Accent Challenge Championship: Who has the best Chicago accent?

Well, it’s all come down to this. After a year of searching, Justin Kaufmann has finally found the person who has the best Chicago accent. Listen to the Championship of the Chicago Accent Challenge (recorded live at Chicago Theater Works for the Chicago Podcast Festival) featuring celebrity judges Ted McClelland, Scott Goldstein and Alderman Nicholas Sposato as well as special appearances by Adam Witt, the Chicago Now 16″ Champion softball team and Miles Kaufmann!

