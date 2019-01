× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.10.18: Being left off of The Loop calendar

Steve Cochran was left off of the 1996 The Loop calendar and he’s not bitter. We have Greg Flamm to thank for that. Andrea Darlas talks about being a reporter and Dave Eanet harasses her for more makeup space. Bridget Gainer, Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein and Chuck Todd talk politics. Mark Bazer swings by without the cameras to talk about The Interview Show.