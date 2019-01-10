LAUREL, MARYLAND - JANUARY 1: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern (Center rear) of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), Boulder, Colorado celebrates with school children at the exact moment the New Horizons spacecraft made the closest approach of Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule January 1, 2019 at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
Space Expert Rod Pyle: New Books, 2018 In Review and Messages from 4 Billion Miles Away
Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.
In this conversation with Nick Digilio he discusses his upcoming books (Interplanetary Robots and Space 2.0), recaps the big space news of 2018 and talks about New Horizons beaming messages from 4 billion miles away.