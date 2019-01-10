× Space Expert Rod Pyle: New Books, 2018 In Review and Messages from 4 Billion Miles Away

Rod Pyle is an award winning filmmaker, writer and journalist on the topic of space.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he discusses his upcoming books (Interplanetary Robots and Space 2.0), recaps the big space news of 2018 and talks about New Horizons beaming messages from 4 billion miles away.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)