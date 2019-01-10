Roe Conn Full Show (01/10/19): Mike Monico analyzes Michael Cohen’s decision to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee, Bob Fioretti tells you why he should be Mayor of Chicago, a Top Five at Five you won’t believe, and more…

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes that included arranging the payment of hush money to two women that he says was done at the direction of Trump. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

On the Thursday edition of the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte talks about the 36th Ward Mayoral Forum that’s happening tonight. Attorney Mike Monico joins Roe & Anna to discuss President Trump’s former attorney agreeing to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee. Former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti joins us in-studio to tell you why he should be the next Mayor of Chicago. Goose Island Brewing Co. lets you know how kicking a 43 yard field can earn you NFL tickets. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

