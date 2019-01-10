× Roe Conn Full Show (01/10/19): Mike Monico analyzes Michael Cohen’s decision to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee, Bob Fioretti tells you why he should be Mayor of Chicago, a Top Five at Five you won’t believe, and more…

On the Thursday edition of the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte talks about the 36th Ward Mayoral Forum that’s happening tonight. Attorney Mike Monico joins Roe & Anna to discuss President Trump’s former attorney agreeing to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee. Former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti joins us in-studio to tell you why he should be the next Mayor of Chicago. Goose Island Brewing Co. lets you know how kicking a 43 yard field can earn you NFL tickets. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

