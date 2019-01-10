× How Not To Die: Tips from Dr. Greger for your New Year’s Resolutions

Can eating meat cause cancer? Can eating a whole-food plant-based diet decrease depression? For once and for all, Is soy good or bad for you?!? The Dr. is in…or should I say the nutrition nerd is in the house. Yes, Dr. Michael Greger with encyclopedic knowledge of nutrition joins me to kick off the new year with some nutrition facts for our New Year’s Resolutions. Plus, he reveals his favorite snack and some cooking tips as only Dr. Greger can dish out.

Author of How Not To Die and How Not To Die Cookbook, and director of Public Health and Animal Agriculture at the Humane Society of the United States, Dr. Greger is an internet sensation and this podcast is one you won’t want to miss!

