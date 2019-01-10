× Goose Island Brewing Co. wants to know…can you make a 43 yard field goal?

Bears fans who were quick to criticize kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Eagles Sunday will finally get their chance to prove that they could’ve made it thanks to Goose Island Brewing Co. Zachary Connelly, Senior Manager of Experiential Marketing for Goose Island joins Roe & Anna to share details on how can get a chance to win tickets to an NFL game next season.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!