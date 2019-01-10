Goose Island Brewing Co. wants to know…can you make a 43 yard field goal?

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) kicks and misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Bears fans who were quick to criticize kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the Bears’ 16-15 loss to the Eagles Sunday will finally get their chance to prove that they could’ve made it thanks to Goose Island Brewing Co. Zachary Connelly, Senior Manager of Experiential Marketing for Goose Island joins Roe & Anna to share details on how can get a chance to win tickets to an NFL game next season.

