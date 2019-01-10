× Dean Richards reviews ‘The Upside,’ ‘Stan and Ollie,’ and ‘Destroyer’

Chicago’s best film critic, friend of the show, and our very own Dean Richards joins the show live from O’hare airport! Bill, Wendy, and Dean talk about airport food, Liam Neeson, the allegations against R. Kelly, and he shares his review for ‘The Upside,’ ‘Stan and Ollie,’ and ‘Destroyer’.

