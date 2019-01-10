× Candidate for Mayor and former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti joins The Roe Conn Show

Former 2nd Ward Alderman and candidate for Mayor, Bob Fioretti joins Roe and Anna in studio to discuss why he’s the best choice for the city. He also discusses Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s new campaign ad that positions herself as an early voice of concern about the October 2014 McDonald shooting.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!