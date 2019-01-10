Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Postseason Predictions & Awards

VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 5: Henri Jokiharju #15 of Finland bites his medal for a photo during the post-game celebrations after defeating the United States 3-2 in the Gold Medal game of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on January, 5, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 5: Henri Jokiharju #15 of Finland bites his medal for a photo during the post-game celebrations after defeating the United States 3-2 in the Gold Medal game of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on January, 5, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Scott King, fittingly, did NOT wear his “100” glasses – since this is the 101st Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. But he & Chris Boden put on their thinking caps & think waaay too alike on some postseason predictions & awards. That all comes after their discussion of Wednesday’s performance versus the Preds. The guys also play some clips from interviews with Erik Gustafsson, Henri Jokiharju and new Assistant Coach Sheldon Brookbank.