Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 Postseason Predictions & Awards

Scott King, fittingly, did NOT wear his “100” glasses – since this is the 101st Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. But he & Chris Boden put on their thinking caps & think waaay too alike on some postseason predictions & awards. That all comes after their discussion of Wednesday’s performance versus the Preds. The guys also play some clips from interviews with Erik Gustafsson, Henri Jokiharju and new Assistant Coach Sheldon Brookbank.

