× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.10.19: Shake them up Thursday

Welcome to Thursday folks! Bill and Wendy begin the show by talking about what major event marks the first signs of spring. Then, David Hochberg, now the Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial, stops by to discuss his switch to Homeside. Bill and Wendy discuss Lady Gaga’s apology for her collaboration with R. Kelly. And last but not least, Dean Richards joins us live from O’Hare!

