× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.10.19: The ‘Sopranos’ Prequel is happening

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, the duo has a list of famous celebrities of the past provided by super producer Jasmine. They go through the list and debate whether or not they would like to have them on the show. Plus, it’s been 20 years since The Sopranos came out and Sopranos creator David Chase just confirmed that there is a prequel movie in the works.

