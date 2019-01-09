× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/9/19: “A Trendless Market Right Now”, Jam Productions, & No More Lincoln Yards Stadium

A small positive run has made it’s way through the markets this week, but Steve Bertrand always wants to wonder, how long will this last? Despite what Steve wants to hear, Terry Savage explained how now that 2018 is behind us, “a trendless market” is where we’re at today. Frank Sennett jumped on the program to talk about a prominent figure leaving the entertainment giant Jam Productions , and Shamus Toomey looked ahead to what might go into Lincoln Yards now that the 20,000 person stadium proposal was rejected by the neighborhood alderman.