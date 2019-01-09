Listen: Northwestern vs. Iowa – Also available on AM 1000

Top Five@5 (01/09/19): R.Kelly allegedly underwent several investigations, President Trump flirts with the possibility of declaring a national emergency, Taylor Swift presented two awards with actor Idris Elba and more..

This image released by NBC shows presenters Idris Elba and Taylor Swift during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 9th, 2018:

R.Kelly allegedly underwent several investigations after the release of ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ documentary series. President Trump flirts with the possibility of declaring a national emergency after democratic refusal to fund wall. Taylor Swift presented two awards with actor Idris Elba during the Golden Globes. Kevin Hart said he’s “over” apologizing for homophobic tweets he’d made in the past. Stephen Colbert combined two different kinds of horror when he lampooned Donald Trump‘s Oval Office address with a parody ad for a sequel to the Netflix thriller “Bird Box.”