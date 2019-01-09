× Top Five@5 (01/09/19): R.Kelly allegedly underwent several investigations, President Trump flirts with the possibility of declaring a national emergency, Taylor Swift presented two awards with actor Idris Elba and more..

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 9th, 2018:

R.Kelly allegedly underwent several investigations after the release of ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ documentary series. President Trump flirts with the possibility of declaring a national emergency after democratic refusal to fund wall. Taylor Swift presented two awards with actor Idris Elba during the Golden Globes. Kevin Hart said he’s “over” apologizing for homophobic tweets he’d made in the past. Stephen Colbert combined two different kinds of horror when he lampooned Donald Trump‘s Oval Office address with a parody ad for a sequel to the Netflix thriller “Bird Box.”