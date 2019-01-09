× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.8.19 | Hot tech from CES, Comedy Dance Chicago and odd jobs with comedian James Vickery

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Senior writer for Wired.com Lauren Goode checks in live from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to preview some of the hottest tech on the show floor, including folding screens, virtual reality and…talking toilets?

CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti weighs in on the incorrectly redacted filing by Paul Manafort’s legal team, the latest on the dubious meeting at Trump Tower and more. You can listen to Renato’s expert legal analysis every week on his podcast.

Michael Silver and Danni Krehbiel from Comedy Dance Chicago stop by in-studio to talk about their upcoming appearance at the Chicago Sketchfest and explain the finer points of a comedic dance performance.

Plus, Patti attempts to answer the burning question: Is it okay to swear in front of your kids?