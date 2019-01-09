The Opening Bell 1/9/19: The Business of Parenting (Are We Over Parenting?)
Parenting can be difficult because knowing when to give children independence is always changing. Steve Grzanich discussed a recent Wall Street Journal article about the overprotecting our children with Lenore Skenazy (President of Let Grow and Founder of the Free Range Kids movement) and how there are some little things that can help us all down the road. Sam Swift (PhD Candidate in Epidemiology at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine) then explained how a new report shows the ups and downs of managing personal income could lead to an increased heart disease risk.